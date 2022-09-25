We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Angel Barclay
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Assessor
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Hamlin
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 50
EDUCATION: Graduate of Duval High School, Graduate of Charleston School of Beauty Culture.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Lincoln County Assessor
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Office Deputy Assessor’s Office 17 years, Dee’s carryout 13 years, Owned and Operated Angel’s Beauty Salon 3 years.
FAMILY: dad, Dale Barclay; fiance, Todd Kendall; children, Austin (Mickayla) Lance and Brennan Bays; grandson, Carson Bays.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I have been a loyal and dedicated employee of the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office for the past 17 years. I feel that my background, work skills and on-the-job experience will greatly benefit our office. I have undergone training and have passed various classes pertaining to the job. I have formed positive working relationships with our employees, Courthouse staff, The West Virginia Tax Department and other Assessor Offices. I have proven that I can fulfill all the duties and responsibilities of an Assessor and continue a level of productivity that our County would expect from a seasoned employee. Thank you.
1. What experience qualifies you for the office?
I have worked over 17 years in this Office, with this experience I can provide problem-solving skills that are needed. I have knowledge of the duties, rules and regulations expected and I can fulfill those duties. I have passed the WV Assessment Test & attended State Trainings over the past 8 years. I understand & can operate our Assessment System.
2. What are suggestions for improving the operation of the office?
I would like to be able to re-open our Alum Creek and Hart’s office to operate 1 day a week. This will provide a well needed service to our communities and make our office more convenient & accessible for everyone in Lincoln County.
3. What would you do to ensure assessments are done equally, fairly and on time?
Conducting and implementing land studies based on sales & building cost studies based on building materials. Performing those studies yearly, along with field reviews every 3 years we will be fair and equal with everyone. Personal Property - use the lowest NADA values. We will begin this process immediately so we can finish before our books close for the year.
4. What are the biggest challenges facing the assessor’s office, and what solutions do you propose to help solve them?
The State has provided us with a new Software System that has been causing many issues for all the Counties throughout the state of West Virginia. I am currently looking for solutions to these problems to stay ahead of any further issues this could bring. The Software speed is a big issue and I am currently addressing that situation.