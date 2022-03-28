We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Stacy Nowicki-Eldridge
CANDIDATE FOR: Circuit Court Judge, 25th Judicial Circuit (Lincoln/Boone)
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: keepjudgestacy.com
HOME CITY: Alum Creek
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 48
EDUCATION: Juris Doctorate.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Circuit Court Judge, 25th Judicial Circuit.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Deputy General Counsel, WV Department of Homeland Security; General Counsel, WV Division of Corrections; Assistant Attorney General; Assistant Public Defender; Assistant Prosecuting Attorney; Judicial Law Clerk.
ENDORSEMENTS: UMWA.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I was appointed by the Governor to serve as Circuit Court Judge in November, and have been working hard every day since. I strive to ensure that everyone who walks into the Courtroom is treated fairly and is ensured that I will always follow the law. I believe strongly in public service, and feel that through my service, I am able to improve the lives around me. I have many years of experience in both criminal and civil practice, and am a well-rounded professional. I hope to continue earning the trust of the residents of Boone and Lincoln Counties.
1. Do you believe you have the temperament to be on the bench? Explain.
Yes. I have a reputation of being firm, yet fair. I believe that everyone deserves to be treated fairly, and with respect and professionalism while in the Courtroom. My years of experience have provided me with the ability to keep my cool, and be able to express either concern or direction without being cruel or overbearing.
2. How do you feel about accepting contributions to your campaign? Do you feel this creates a conflict of interest or an appearance of impropriety if you are elected?
I am not permitted to know the identity of any contributor. My campaign committee has complete control of my campaign finances, I have no idea who donates, am prohibited from knowing, and I am prohibited from soliciting donations. As I will never know who donates to my campaign, I will never be influenced, ever, by any donation.
3. Many of the duties of a judge relate to administration and supervision. Please describe your administrative experience. What are your primary strengths as a supervisor and administrator?
As counsel in the executive branch, I gained administrative and supervisory experience. I believe I am fair to my employees, I know and understand the laws that governs supervision, including ensuring that employees must be free from discriminatory or non-discriminatory hostile work environments. I believe strongly in treating my employees with respect and kindness, and believe that I do.
4. If you observe the party in your courtroom being poorly represented by an unprepared or ineffective lawyer, how would you handle the situation?
Everyone has bad days. That being said, if the situation repeats itself, I have an ethical responsibility to remind the attorney of the law, and the ethical standards each must follow. The law requires that attorneys be competent in his or her duties and representation. I further have the duty to report misconduct to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.
5. What do you believe to be the root causes for the high numbers of juvenile offenders? What changes can the court system make to reduce these numbers?
I believe that we experience high numbers of these cases because of the ongoing substance abuse/addiction issues which are unfortunately so prevalent in Boone and Lincoln Counties, in both the parents and the children. Ensuring children are living in a safe environment should be a first priority.
6. What do you believe is the primary consideration in granting and setting bail amounts for defendants?
The law requires that bonds be set for most crimes. The primary consideration is actually two fold: protecting the community and ensuring appearance at further hearings.
7. Serving on the bench, do you believe you have a role in bringing important legal or judicial issues before the public or the legislature? Why or why not? What should your role be?
This is dependent on what the issue is. As long as it is not directly relating to a case, and is generalized in nature, it is a civic duty to help to improve the judicial system. A Judge's role is to advise and to attempt to ensure that laws are fair and balanced.