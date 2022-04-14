We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Cynthia J. Jarrell
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln/Boone Circuit Court Judge 25th Circuit
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Danville
HOME COUNTY: Boone
AGE: 61
EDUCATION: J.D., 1985 West Virginia University College of Law; B.A., 1982 West Virginia University (Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa, Golden Key National Honor Society).
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Attorney at law, private practice.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Mental hygiene Commissioner; Boone & Lincoln Counties Family Court Judge; Boone & Lincoln Counties Asst. Prosecuting Attorney; Jackson County, Wv Attorney; Bowles, Rice, McDavid, Graff & Love.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Southern West Virginia Community Band (founding member and saxophone player), Bible Baptist Church, WVU Alumni Association, Scott High School Band Boosters, grant writer for Scott High School Band Boosters, Scott High School Tennis Boosters, Boone County Social Science Fair Judge.
FAMILY: husband, Steven Compston; sons, Tyler Compston (wife, Kelsey Leadman Compston) and Patrick Compston; parents, the late Judge Donald E. Jarrell and Betty Jo Hendricks Jarrell.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: My name is Cynthia Jarrell and I'm running for the Boone County Circuit Court seat in the 25th Judicial Circuit consisting of Boone and Lincoln Counties. I was born and raised in Boone County. My husband and I chose to settle here and raise our family here. For thirty-two years I have devoted my professional life to serving the people of Boone and Lincoln Counties. I believe my extensive experience as a lawyer and judge make me uniquely qualified to serve the people as Circuit Judge. I would consider it an honor and privilege to have your vote and serve as your Circuit Judge.
1. Do you believe you have the temperament to be on the bench? Explain.
During my fifteen years as a family court judge many attorneys as well as litigants have said to me that they do not know how I am able to maintain such a cool and emotionally appropriate judicial demeanor in such an emotionally charged environment. Remaining calm and composed on the bench allows for logical thinking and well-reasoned decisions.
2. How do you feel about accepting contributions to your campaign? Do you feel this creates a conflict of interest or an appearance of impropriety if you are elected?
Receiving campaign contributions clearly creates a conflict or the appearance of impropriety. The West Virginia Code of Judicial Conduct guards against activity by a judge which is a direct conflict or present s the appearance of impropriety. To be safe, a judge should voluntarily recuse himself/herself from any case involving a campaign contributor unless the conflict has been waived by each party.
3. Many of the duties of a judge relate to administration and supervision. Please describe your administrative experience. What are your primary strengths as a supervisor and administrator?
In thirty-two years as a practicing attorney and judge I’ve had the privilege of working closely with many judges and attorneys across the state. I administered the work of various assistants, case coordinators, bailiffs and courthouse staff. Orders were entered timely, Supreme Court obligations were met, my docket was kept up to date. Kind and comfortable management techniques provide best results.
4. If you observe the party in your courtroom being poorly represented by an unprepared or ineffective lawyer, how would you handle the situation?
First, I would consider whether the rules would allow the court to appoint additional counsel; Second, I would ask the litigant whether he/she was satisfied with current representation.
5. What do you believe to be the root causes for the high numbers of juvenile offenders? What changes can the court system make to reduce these numbers?
The breakdown of the traditional family is often but not always the root cause for juvenile offenses. Mental and physical health issues may also play a part as does rampant drug abuse. More intensive involvement and oversite by juvenile probation officers together with additional health and family services would help to reduce the numbers.
6. What do you believe is the primary consideration in granting and setting bail amounts for defendants?
The primary consideration in granting and setting bail as set forth in state law, is to ensure that defendants appear for court hearings.
7. Serving on the bench, do you believe you have a role in bringing important legal or judicial issues before the public or the legislature? Why or why not? What should your role be?
The primary role of a judge in the legal system is to apply the law not to make law. However, there are times when the knowledge and expertise of a judge could be called upon to expand public awareness of issues effecting the legal system.