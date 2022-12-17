Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Barry Burgess was announced as the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s next incoming chairperson Thursday night at the organization’s December Business After Hours hosted by City National Bank in downtown Huntington.

Burgess is a certified public accountant and the managing partner at Somerville and Company, which is also located downtown.

