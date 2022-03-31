RANGER – Several departments responded to two brush fires Wednesday in Lincoln County and assisted with another in Cabell County after the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning that conditions would be prime for forest fires.
The largest fire was in the Ranger Bottom area, damaged nearly 400 acres, and affected 42 homes, according to fire department officials. It also resulted in classes being called off Thursday at Ranger Elementary School. Officials had to shut off gas service to the school due to its proximity to the fire.
The West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department began its day Wednesday assisting multiple departments with a brush fire in the Raccoon Creek area of Cabell County, Chief Ron Porter said.
“We had very dry and windy conditions that made things terrible across the whole area,” he said.
Departments responding to the incident included Salt Rock, Green Valley, and Barboursville. No homes were affected by the blaze, Porter said.
“The wind wasn’t as bad that early in the day, so we were able to use standard containment lines where we put a fire line around the fire,” Porter said. “You make a line at least 6 feet wide using rakes and leaf blowers. It removes fuel so when the fire burns to the line, you’re down to bare earth and it can’t burn any farther.”
At around 5 p.m., West Hamlin VFD was called to the fire in the Ranger Area, Porter said.
“By the time we got there, there were a large number of other departments, we followed the direction of the Guyan River VFD and assisted any way that we could,” Porter said.
At around 10 p.m., West Hamlin was called to yet another fire, this one near Trace Fork of Four Mile Road.
The same departments West Hamlin had helped earlier in the day now came to their aid, Porter said. Salt Rock, Green Valley, and Barboursville all responded to the call to assist.
By this time, conditions were so windy that fire lines were of no use, Porter said.
“We couldn’t get fire control lines established due to the high winds. It just jumped them,” he said. We found one residence that was in danger and we soaked it with water.”
Fortunately, no homes were damaged by the blaze, but some of the power lines in the area were, Porter said.
The fire on Trace Fork was continuing to burn in spots on Thursday, and the department was continuing to monitor it, Porter said.