Bridge winners Aug 21, 2022 6 hrs ago

SURVIVORS: Aug. 19: 1 Charlotte Allman, 2 Gerri Randolph, 3 Mary Nell Gould, TGIF Gayle Cox.

FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: Aug. 9: 1 Jeannie Jones, 2 Janice Aldridge, 3 Mary Lee Daughterly; Aug. 16: 1 Mary Nell Gould, 2 Janice Aldridge, 3 Mary Lee Daughterly.

RIVERSIDE: Aug. 17: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Eileen Waters, 3 Gerri Randolph.

WYN WIN: Aug. 12: 1 Karen Musser, 2 Nancy Hager, 3 Penny Thacker.