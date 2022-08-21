Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Blox Cards

Blox Cards

 Courtesy of MetroCreative

SURVIVORS: Aug. 19: 1 Charlotte Allman, 2 Gerri Randolph, 3 Mary Nell Gould, TGIF Gayle Cox.

FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: Aug. 9: 1 Jeannie Jones, 2 Janice Aldridge, 3 Mary Lee Daughterly; Aug. 16: 1 Mary Nell Gould, 2 Janice Aldridge, 3 Mary Lee Daughterly.

Recommended for you