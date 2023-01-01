Bridge winners Jan 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Blox Cards Courtesy of MetroCreative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Dec. 26, Holiday Game: Bennie Shields and Dolores Bowling, Nancy Sullivan and Mark Semanco SURVIVORS: Dec. 30: 1 Virginia Ramsey, 2 Karen Karr, 3 Juanita Duncan, TGIF Janice Aldridge Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News PERSONNEL Bridge winners Second half effort pushes Timberwolves past Hurricane, 51-45 EPA finalizes water rule that repeals Trump-era changes House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid Nigerian based in West Virginia sentenced to prison, restitution in money laundering scheme CHURCH LISTINGS $760M iron-air battery manufacturing plant planned for Weirton Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.