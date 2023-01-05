LISTED: A senior Biblical counseling major from Salt Rock was among approximately 720 students from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, named to the president’s list for the fall semester. Rachel Tanner was recognized for earning a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester. Congratulations Rachel on this achievement.
SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers routine blood screenings with its low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at King’s Daughters Drive-Thru Lab, 2406 Carter Ave., Ashland. The cost is $25. Optional A1C testing is $5. Fasting is required; however, physician orders or appointments are not required. This screening is for credit card payments only. This location offers the screenings each Thursday through June 29. Insurance cannot be billed. Visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com.
DIRECTOR: Area Agency on Aging District 7 has a new director of business management, where she will oversee the financial affairs and treasury management of the agency and all matters pertaining to oversight of fiscal operations, develops and directs agency and program budgets in partnership with the executive director, as well as preparation of financial analysis of operations for the guidance of management. Karen Cyrus comes from TYKMA Inc. in Chillicothe and Control Micro Systems Inc. in Winter Park, Florida, where she was chief financial officer managing financial and treasury functions of sister businesses. She has also been controller for Flour-BXWT in Piketon, director of finance and corporate controller at The Kitchen Collection in Chillicothe, and chief financial officer at Ohio Precious Metals LLC in Jackson. The certified public accountant received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business management from Ohio University.
SERVICE: B’nai Sholom Congregation offers its first Friday evening’s Shabbat service of the new year to those celebrating a birthday or anniversary in January. Celebrants are welcomed and invited up to the bimah for a special blessing at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the synagogue.
SPECIAL: Shirley Compton, friend of at least 29 years, eats from the birthday cake Thursday, Jan. 5. This retired hairdresser of many years and mother of three children is being wished a super day with many more to follow.
BLOOD DRIVES: Boyd County Chapter of American Red Cross offers two blood drives Friday, Jan. 6. Donations are from 10:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave., Ashland, and noon to 5 p.m. at Camp Landing, 10699 U.S. 60, Cannonsburg.
SURPRISE: In recognition of Georgia Dillon’s tenure (36 years and 4 months) at the Lawrence County Health Department, she was recently honored with a surprise retirement party at Lawrence County Joint Response Operations Center, Coal Grove, Ohio, bringing a packed house to wish her the best. Georgia began with the health department in 1986, serving as commissioner since 2018 after the retirement of Kurt Hoffman. She also worked at St. Mary’s Medical Center OB-GYN in 1978. Debbie Fisher, nurse and public information officer with the health department working with Georgia 20 years, serves as full-time administrator and Tony Virgin becomes the new health commissioner. Best wishes Georgia on your retirement — may it be filled with rest, relaxation, happy moments and fond memories.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Cleve Hunt, Kathleen Napier, Larry Sumpter, Sally Marie Ramey is one over 80 (81), Bittner Ballard, Denise Blair, Amy Smith, Heather Acord, Andy Jackson, Cory Sansom.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carol Richardson, Joseph Boggess, Jacob Eddins, Craig Armstrong, Mary Thomas, Everette Dewey Daniels hits number 96, Marilyn Morrison, Zinna Erwin, Joan Scarberry.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Dick and Annie Stewart.
CHUCKLE: The dry cleaner where Nancy works prides itself on service and they try to deal with complaints as best they can. Sometimes that’s difficult. One customer yelled, “I’ve been coming here 15 years and have had nothing but trouble!” “Why then,” Nancy asked, “Do you keep coming back?” “Because,” the man said, “I like the place.”
