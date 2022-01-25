Poca got off to a slow start offensively but its defense held serve as the Class AA No. 1 Dots downed Class AA No. 7 Chapmanville 48-21 in a Cardinal Conference boys basketball matchup Tuesday at Poca High.
The Dots (11-1) have won 10 straight games while Chapmanville drops to 7-7.
“I thought our effort was outstanding,” Poca coach Allen Osborne said. “We really played well. Chapmanville is better than that. They had a guard missing, but we pressured the ball and really got after it in the second half.
Poca held Chapmanville to just six field goals, four of which were 3-pointers.
The first half was relatively close as shots weren’t falling for either team early.
The Dots got on the board first as Ethan Maynor hit two field goals to make the score 4-0. Isaiah Smith answered for Chapmanville as he got the Tigers on the board with a 3-pointer to make the score 4-3.
Then, Isaac McKneely and Kambel Meeks each scored their first two points of the game to make the score 8-3. Smith responded again with another 3-pointer and, after McKneely hit a 2-pointer, Poca had a 10-6 lead going into the second quarter.
While both offenses struggled in the second quarter, the teams played strong defense as they combined for three field goals. Poca had five points off a McKneely 3-pointer and a Jackson Toney 2-pointer and Drew Berry was the lone scorer for Chapmanville as he hit a 3-pointer. Poca had a 17-10 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Poca’s defense continued to smother Chapmanville and the offense woke up. McKneely hit three field goals in a row to start a 6-0 run and give the Dots a 23-12 lead. From there, Poca allowed just three Chapmanville field goals and the Dots outscored the Tigers 22-11 in the final 12 minutes of play to take the 48-21 win.
“We missed some shots early but our defense kept us in the game,” Osborne said. “We got some depth. I was really concerned about this game. Chapmanville is physical and strong. They’re good defensively.”
McKneely was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points. Meeks was 4 of 4 from the line for four points and he had seven steals. Berry and Smith led Chapmanville with six points each.
Poca was 12 of 17 as a team from the free-throw line while Chapmanville was 5 of 10.
Poca’s next matchup is at Winfield at 7 p.m. Friday.