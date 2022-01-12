Boone County Commission President Craig Bratcher is joined by Commissioners Brett Kuhn and Jacob Messer, Ph.D. as Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker and Chief Deputy Mark Abbott welcome Michael Scott Hager as the new home-confinement officer.
MADISON — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office made official on Jan. 4 the hiring of a home-confinement officer.
The position is part time, according to Sheriff Chad Barker.
Michael Scott Hager is the new home confinement officer. Hager recently retired as an administrator at Southwestern Regional Jail.
“He retired as a ranking captain, and we feel very fortunate to have him,” Barker said. “We’d like for him to begin tomorrow, Jan. 5,” he told commissioners during the Jan. 4 meeting.
Hager had completed his background check for the sheriff’s office and was scheduled for a drug screening on Jan. 5.
Due to his retirement, Hager is not to exceed 1,040 hours of work with the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Barker said he was pleased to have the position filled with a qualified candidate like Hager.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.