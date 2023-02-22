Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Richard Fu of Teays Valley Christian is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to Richard Fu of Teays Valley Christian.

Fu has been leading the way the for the 13-6 Teays Valley Christian Boys Basketball Team. The senior is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game this season.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

