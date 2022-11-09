CULLODEN, W.Va. — A fix for years of traffic woes is now underway, as ground was broken Wednesday for a new exit on Interstate 64 at Culloden.
The interchange will allow residents and commuters easier access to I-64 by connecting U.S. 60 with the interstate between Hurricane and Milton.
The West Virginia Division of Highways awarded the project contract in June to Triton Construction Inc., which bid $32,346,000.
While the interchange will be located just outside of his city’s limits, Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said the interchange will be a game-changer.
“It will free up traffic off the Hurricane interchange. It’s going to allow for more growth from Hurricane all the way down into Culloden,” he said. “We will all benefit. Even if something gets built in Culloden, Hurricane will benefit.”
The project, which has remained dormant and the center of rumors for years, is one of hundreds funded through the statewide $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program, created by Gov. Jim Justice in 2017 and approved by voters.
At the former site of the Great Teays Soccer Club fields near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Benedict Road, Justice commended those who joined together to finally get the project off the ground.
“The years have gone by forever and a day. The Culloden deal has been in the process for 15 years, and we haven’t been able to pull it off,” he said. “Now there’s so much potential right here at our fingertips.”
Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston said the project is what the vision for Roads to Prosperity was all about.
“I remember more than 10 years ago hearing comments from folks around Culloden clamoring for this project,” he said. “Well, here we are. Governor Justice once again has taken a project that has languished and we’re ready to break ground on it and get started.”
The project adds another construction zone on Interstate 64 in Cabell and Putnam counties, in addition to the widening of the interstate in Cabell County and a recently opened bridge crossing the Kanawha River between St. Albans and Nitro.
The Culloden project includes the replacement of two existing interstate bridges at the Benedict Road overpass — where the interchange will be developed — with one wide bridge.
Those exiting the interstate at Culloden will find themselves on a road about two-thirds of a mile long, which will lead drivers to U.S. 60 just east of the FoodFair grocery store and west of railroad tracks splitting Putnam and Cabell counties.
Edwards said beyond economic development, the project will relieve traffic in and around the Hurricane interchange — and along Teays Valley Road — which can be a nightmare for residents to navigate at peak commuting hours.
Edwards said many Hurricane and Culloden residents who live in housing developments along Virginia Avenue, through which the interchange access road will weave, will travel to the Milton exit to avoid the traffic hassle, adding miles to their commute.
Edwards said the interchange and the addition of a turn lane from Hurricane Creek Road to Midland Trail — and eventually dumping vehicles out at Lynn Street in a smoother fashion — will give residents the traffic relief they are seeking.
“All the residents I’ve talked to over the last couple of years, that’s the one thing they say (needs fixed): traffic,” he said.
Officials previously said rights of way have been obtained but a total of eight utilities, including power lines, telephone lines, cable, oil, gas, water and sewer lines, will need to be relocated. Utility companies are scheduled to relocate those lines by the year’s end.
The project is expected to take four years to complete.