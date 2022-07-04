HUNTINGTON — Nearly a year after a months-long trial, the City of Huntington and Cabell County’s effort to hold accountable those they accuse of helping to fuel the local opioid epidemic fell short.
Federal Judge for the District of Southern West Virginia David A. Faber released a 185-page ruling Monday, ruling in the favor of AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
“The opioid crisis has taken a considerable toll on the citizens of Cabell County and the City of Huntington. And while there is a natural tendency to assign blame in such cases, they must be decided not based on sympathy, but on the facts and the law. In view of the court’s findings and conclusions, the court finds that judgment should be entered in defendants’ favor,” Faber said.
The announcement came on the Fourth of July, as families — many missing loved ones lost to the opioid crisis — celebrated the birth of America.
Faber oversaw the bench trial after the defense waived their right to a jury. The weeks-long trial started in May 2021 and wrapped up in July 2021, leaving sides waiting more than 11 months for the conclusion.
The ruling
Faber said the city and county failed to prove the defendants did not maintain effective controls against diversion of opioids into the illicit market. He also said the plaintiffs did not prove the defendant’s due diligence was inadequate in stopping suspicious orders, questioning the testimony of James Rafalski.
Faber found Rafalski’s testimony about causation of the crisis to be inadmissible due to lack of a reliable methodology. Rafalski had provided a list of six sets of flagging criteria, which the court found were not a convincing way to achieve accurate results.
“The court finds Mr. Rafalski’s assumption that no due diligence cleared any flagged order entirely unsupported both because of the way he justified this assumption and in light of the extensive, persuasive evidence that defendants conducted due diligence,” Faber wrote.
He later said the plaintiffs failed to show the volume of prescription opioids distributed in the area was because of unreasonable conduct on the part of the defendants.
In other opinions, Faber said the manufacturers, not the defendants, aggressively marketed prescription opioids. It was good-faith prescribing which drove the increased volume of prescription opioids, he ruled.
“Doctors in Cabell/Huntington determined the volume of prescription opioids that pharmacies in the community ordered from defendants and then dispensed pursuant to those prescriptions,” he wrote, calling the standard of care liberalizing the prescribing of opioids multifaceted.
He said the plaintiffs failed to show what the proper amount of pills that should have been shipped at the time was.
Faber also ruled there is no evidence the defendants distributed to pill mills in Cabell County, stating the plaintiffs showed no evidence the defendants distributed controlled substances to entities that did not hold a property registration with the DEA or West Virginia Board of Pharmacy.
“Detecting and thwarting illegal prescribing is not the duty of distributors. Their role, instead, is to detect and avoid supplying pharmacies that are themselves not part of the legitimate medical channel,” he wrote.
The county and city had proposed an abatement plan to rid the area of substance use disorder, but Faber said it only addresses harms caused by opioid abuse and addiction, not the defendants’ conduct.
Falling dominoes
Cabell County and the City of Huntington were among the first to file lawsuits taking on drug firms, pharmacies and doctors they accused of fueling the opioid crisis by opening the floodgates and allowing an uncontrollable flow of opioids to be prescribed, filled and shipped into the state.
They were also the first to go to trial against drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, who shipped more than 127 million dosage units of opioids into the county over an eight-year period and are now at the center of the civil trial in Charleston. The distribution firms hold the Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors and West Virginia’s history of poor health as the reasoning for the shipments.
When the Drug Enforcement Administration got a grasp of the problem about 10 years ago, the number of the highly addictive pills in the area dramatically decreased, forcing those dependent on the pills to turn to heroin and stolen opioids from street dealers.
Around 2016, fentanyl was introduced into the illicit opioid scene, which sent the opioid epidemic down a path from which the United States has not recovered.
It wasn’t until a few years ago that the overdose numbers started trending down, but any ground gained was lost when in 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic all but shut down the recovery community.
Unregulated regulation
Plaintiff attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. said under state law, Cabell County and the City of Huntington didn’t have to prove distributors were “the” cause of the crisis, just “a” cause to get the funds they need to abate the issue.
Plaintiff witness Katherine Keyes, an epidemiologist, had testified for the plaintiffs that the supply and oversupply of prescription pain pills is directly related to heroin abuse and the opioid epidemic, while exploring the “gateway theory.” Cabell County and Huntington received about three times the national average at its height.
Doctors overprescribed the drugs because alternative treatments, like physical or massage therapy, have been historically downplayed by insurance companies, economist James Hughes said. The defense attorneys said doctors were only following the standard of care set by those who accredit them, and the pharmacies were ordering based on those prescriptions.
Ultimately, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who abuse or are dependent on prescription opioid painkillers are 40 times more likely to abuse or be dependent on heroin.
Testimony showed while the drug firms had set ceilings for how many opioids a pharmacy could order within a certain time period, it also showed they could raise the ceiling upon request with little to no due diligence to find out why the raise was needed.
Both Joe Rannazzisi, head of the Office of Diversion Control for the Drug Enforcement Administration from 2006-15, and the distributors argued that the other side disregarded requests to comply with regulations and policies, which could have guided them in stopping opioid pills being illegally diverted as they flowed into local communities.
Regulation states an order is suspicious if it is one of unusual size or frequency or if it deviated from its normal path, but defense attorneys said there was no further language that explained how something could fit that criteria.
The firms sent reports to the DEA, the defendants said, but DEA agents said they sent all their opioid sale reports, not the suspicious ones, and it was overwhelming to try to determine what was suspicious.
In an email to Tracey Jonas, director of regulatory processes for McKesson, Dave Gustin, a director of regulatory affairs, said pill users in Ohio and Kentucky were shifting to illicit drugs such as heroin and meth because they were cheaper. Tracey Jonas, director of regulatory processes, responded “Good ... let them move to heroin and meth ... we don’t have to monitor that.”
Other emails from AmerisourceBergen Senior Vice President Chris Zimmerman contained parody songs that used words like “pillbillies” and “Oxycotinville” to describe West Virginians. They warned of a mass northern exodus out of Florida after stricter opioid laws were passed and acknowledged “there is a whole lot of pain” in Appalachia because of the crisis.
A hurting community
There are currently an estimated 7,882 Cabell County residents living with opioid use disorder today. Nearly half of students in Cabell County — about 6,400 — are being raised by someone other than a parent. In 2017, 54 of every 1,000 children in West Virginia were affected by the crisis, nearly twice the national average. Nearly 1 in 5 had a parent die.
The solution is a nearly $2.6 billion, 15-year abatement plan created by recovery leaders in the community which would increase the focus on prevention, treatment, recovery and special populations.
A large portion of those funds — $1.7 billion — were to be spent on treating people who have opioid use disorder.
Caleb Alexander, a pharmacoepidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said by following his plan, Cabell County could reduce overdoses, overdose deaths and the number of people with opioid use disorder by half, which would give the local governments a grasp on the crisis and ability to take control of the situation and the intergenerational problems expected to come from it.
Alexander estimated about $1.802 billion would be what the governments would need, and the rest of the money would come from interest.